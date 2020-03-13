Global  

France to close shops, restaurants to fight coronavirus

Saturday, 14 March 2020
France to close shops, restaurants to fight coronavirusPARIS — France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday and people should stay home as much as possible as the spread of coronavirus is accelerating, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced. He was speaking at a news conference after the public health authority said 91 people had died in France and almost 4,500 were now infected. “I have...
News video: France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus

France, Spain on lockdown over coronavirus 01:42

 France and Spain will close most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and are encouraging people to stay home as the countries combat the coronavirus epidemic in Europe. The sweeping changes come as U.S. President Trump on Saturday extended a European travel ban to include Britain and...

