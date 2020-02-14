Global  

Trump says he has the right to dismiss or demote Fed Chairman Powell

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Trump says he has the right to dismiss or demote Fed Chairman PowellPresident Donald Trump’s fury at the Federal Reserve again spilled into public view on Saturday when the president asserted he had the power to demote or even dismiss the central bank’s chairman, Jerome Powell, whom he selected for the role. “I think I have the right to remove. I have the right to also take him and put him in a regular position and put somebody else in charge. And I haven’t made any decisions on that,” Trump told reporters during a coronavirus briefing at the White House. Legal scholars say that Powell can only be removed or demoted...
