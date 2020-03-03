Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ronaldinho > Lionel Messi Reportedly Ready ’To Spend Whopping Sum' to Bail Ronaldinho Out of Paraguay Prison

Lionel Messi Reportedly Ready ’To Spend Whopping Sum' to Bail Ronaldinho Out of Paraguay Prison

WorldNews Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Lionel Messi Reportedly Ready ’To Spend Whopping Sum' to Bail Ronaldinho Out of Paraguay PrisonLionel Messi is reportedly ready to pay a whopping sum to the Paraguayan authorities to sanction Ronaldinho’s release from a prison in the country. Ronaldinho, who along with his brother Roberto Assis was arrested in Paraguay for possessing a fake passport, has been in jail for a week now and according to reports his former Barcelona teammate Messi has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Barber shaves Lionel Messi's face into the hair of football fanatic

Barber shaves Lionel Messi's face into the hair of football fanatic 00:25

 This barber shaved the face of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi into the hair of a mega fan in Nghe An province, Vietnam on March 2.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Soccer legend Ronaldinho in jail for using fake passport [Video]

Soccer legend Ronaldinho in jail for using fake passport

ASUNCION, PARAGUAY — Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho has been labeled, "stupid" by his lawyer after being banged up for using a fake passport. His bizarre and brazen comment came during an..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:31Published
Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk [Video]

Lionel Messi To REJECT New Barcelona Contract Over Feud With Abidal?! | Transfer Talk

Lionel Messi was not happy with comments from Eric Abidal who blamed the players for Valverde's. The goat himself took it to Instagram and called him out to name those players! wow!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 08:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lionel Messi 'prepared to pay millions' to help release Ronaldinho from Paraguay jail

Lionel Messi 'prepared to pay millions' to help release Ronaldinho from Paraguay jailBarcelona superstar Lionel Messi is willing to come to the aid of his former team-mate Ronaldinho as he hopes to escape a prison sentence in Paraguay
Daily Star

Footage of Ronaldinho dominating prison football tournament emerges as he is held in Paraguay

Footage of Ronaldinho dominating prison football tournament emerges as he is held in ParaguayRonaldinho scored five goals and assisted six in an 11-2 win during a tournament in Paraguayan prison as he waits for a trial over a fake passport
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.