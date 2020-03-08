Global  

First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York State

WorldNews Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York StateThe coronavirus epidemic has claimed its first life in New York. A woman with underlying respiratory issues died in a New York City hospital, Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday. “We had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came into the hospital on March 3,” he said. “She contracted the coronavirus on top of emphysema, then she...
News video: Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY 02:41

 Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state. Another report followed shortly after. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

Emergency declared in New York state as coronavirus cases cross 400 in US

As the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in US crossed 400, Governor of the state of New York Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on...
DNA

New York state coronavirus cases increases to 105-governor

The number of people in New York state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 105 as of Sunday, up from 89 the day before, governor Andrew...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com Reuters India NYTimes.com CBS News NPR

