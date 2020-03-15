Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus

DNA Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
He decided to undergo the test after he met several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation at his resort in Florida and some members of the delegation tested positive for the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News 03:09

 THE NO. OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105. THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIA IN A VIDEO-CONFERENCE TO BE ATTENDED BY THE SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MonicaCC18

Monica RT @BreakingNews: @nbcchicago A member of VP Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus, the vice president's office says. https://t… 13 minutes ago

Doramary

Doramary 🌊🍑 RT @SMBWhitney: @nytimes Mar 21, 2020 🇺🇸THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CAN NOT RISK OUR NATIONAL HEALTH IN THE HANDS OF Donald J Trump, the I… 51 minutes ago

MeinekeTim

Tim Meineke @MaddowBlog Story: "Donald Trump lied again to the American People. His statement today that there are tests for an… https://t.co/kNTT9yUMqO 54 minutes ago

Utheory

Nat Lawson @abigailmarone @TrumpWarRoom Donald Trump is hopelessly incompetent. Donald Trump demonstrably lies on National TV… https://t.co/YQ8WO3NLIi 58 minutes ago

IONJames

James RT @NBCNews: NEW: A member of VP Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus, the vice president's office says. https://t.co/wl8tBcdq… 1 hour ago

Disgusted_InTN

vicky smelcer RT @CraigRozniecki: "Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for the coronavirus" - https://t.co/2SoQXcNVIc 1 hour ago

douglas_donero

Douglas Rosebrock RT @SMBWhitney: Mar 21, 2020 🇺🇸THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CAN NOT RISK OUR NATIONAL HEALTH IN THE HANDS OF Donald J Trump, the Impeached… 1 hour ago

douglas_donero

Douglas Rosebrock RT @SMBWhitney: @RepAdamSchiff Mar 21, 2020 🇺🇸THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA CAN NOT RISK OUR NATIONAL HEALTH IN THE HANDS OF Donald J Trump,… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.