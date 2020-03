sportcentar.info Recent Match Report – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League, 30th Match https://t.co/zAVDgiYW6i https://t.co/0s6hcG33cA 1 minute ago PK πŸ‡΅πŸ‡°πŸ‡ΉπŸ‡· RT @Saj_PakPassion: For Quetta Gladiators to qualify: If Karachi Kings bat first and make 100, Quetta need to chase it in 3 overs. If Que… 2 minutes ago Fozley Rabbi RT @PakPassion: OUT! Babar Azam didn't really get going and he is now dismissed trying to clear long-off #QGvKK #PSLV https://t.co/E9RHed… 5 minutes ago PakPassion.net OUT! Babar Azam didn't really get going and he is now dismissed trying to clear long-off #QGvKK #PSLV… https://t.co/qn73vnpYhT 6 minutes ago sports623 Karachi Kings bat as Quetta Gladiators face improbable task to make last four https://t.co/98zgcVR2OT 8 minutes ago Fahad AhmedπŸ‡΅πŸ‡° RT @willowtv: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 30th Match Karachi Kings 60/2 (10.0) #PSL2020 #PSL5ComesPakistan #HBLPSLV @thePSLt20 @Tea… 8 minutes ago sports623 Karachi Kings to face Quetta Gladiators in last league match of PSL 5 https://t.co/ISnK2gH3q8 8 minutes ago Cricket News RT @ESPNcricinfo: Babar Azam steady but slow, with Karachi Kings at 60/2 in ten overs https://t.co/YzJcKxbSfI | #PSL2020 10 minutes ago