Asհɪ́ɪ́ RT @_cricingif: 💭 Relive the top six***of the twenty ninth encounter of the #HBLPSLV between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans with D… 46 seconds ago

Hassan Khan RT @Saj_PakPassion: Confirmed semi-final: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars Other semi-final unless there is a freak result in the next mat… 1 minute ago

Cricingif 💭 Relive the top six***of the twenty ninth encounter of the #HBLPSLV between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan… https://t.co/G5G3yLDkCc 2 minutes ago

Zain Ul Abideen😇😎 RT @ESPNcricinfo: A 52-ball-100 for Chris Lynn! Lahore are cruising towards a win! https://t.co/C1YDHIHTQS #PSL2020 https://t.co/Jmlkxyip… 2 minutes ago

Ⓐ RT @_cricingif: Chris Lynn scored his maiden century in the tournament and stormed Lahore Qalandars to an emphatic victory against Multan S… 4 minutes ago

Muhammad Sadiq Khan 🇺🇸🇵🇰 RT @_cricingif: Shaheen Afridi was pick of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars against Multan Sultans in a run fest 💥 #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #C… 10 minutes ago