'Important work to do': Politicians may be forced to stay away from Canberra to slow coronavirus spread Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Politicians might be forced to stay away from Canberra for the last Parliamentary sitting week before the federal budget as the government rushes to pass legislation without risking spreading coronavirus among MPs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this