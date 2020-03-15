Global  

No handshakes, 1.5m distances: New social rules for Australians

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Australians should stop shaking hands and stay 1.5 metres away from each other under new rules aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus
Malawi: Church Goers Face Strange New Rules Against Spread of Coronavirus

[Nyasa Times] Church goers this Sunday faced strange new rules in most churches across the country as they were forced to wash hands and avoided hand shake...
allAfrica.com

