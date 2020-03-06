Coronavirus | 218 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi 01:41 Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at ITBP’s camp in Chhawla area. Italy is one of the worst hit countries in Europe. As of March 14,...