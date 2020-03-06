Global  

Coronavirus | 218 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020
The Air India flight from Milan landed around 9.45 a.m. at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)
News video: Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi

Coronavirus: Air India flight carrying 218 evacuated Indians from Italy lands in Delhi 01:41

 Air India flight carrying evacuated Indians from Italy reached Delhi on March 15. The special flight took off from Milan carrying 211 Indian students & 8 others. They will be quarantined for 14 days at ITBP’s camp in Chhawla area. Italy is one of the worst hit countries in Europe. As of March 14,...

Recent related news from verified sources

S Jaishankar: 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India

*New Delhi:* Two hundred and thirty-four Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday....
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Mahan Air flight to bring back samples of Indians from Iran

India has begun the process to evacuate from Iran, a coronavirus hotspot, its citizens -- mostly Shia pilgrims from Kargil. A Mahan Air ferry flight is expected...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

