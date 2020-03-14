Global  

Throbbing Gristle's Genesis P-Orridge dies aged 70

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The musician, artist and provocateur had been battling leukaemia for two-and-a-half years.
Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Musician, Artist and Provocateur, Dies at 70

Genesis achieved cult notoriety leading the British rock bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, and later pushed the limits of gender in a surgical project to...
NYTimes.com

Genesis P-Orridge Passed Away at 70

The daughters of Genesis P-Orridge, who is known to be the leader of Throbbing Gristle, confirmed the heartbreaking news through Facebook on Saturday, March 14.
AceShowbiz

branimir_kulas

Branimir Kulaš Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV leader Genesis Breyer P-Orridge dies aged 70 | Music | The Guardian https://t.co/f9ZbkuJTCi 2 minutes ago

leolento

Eloi Vázquez RT @theQuietus: Genesis P-Orridge, member of COUM Transmissions, Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, has died after a long illness, it was an… 3 minutes ago

______hmg______

凸___凸 rip genesis p'orridge, i remember buying the first throbbing gristle album thinking it was gonna be electro pop aft… https://t.co/9GS3DduyG9 3 minutes ago

Resisting_Dalek

Lezbot👩🏼‍🦼🏳️‍🌈 RT @BoingBoing: Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, RIP https://t.co/cpvWdHqGit https://t.co/HYwOC8tTDS 5 minutes ago

uchuusensilica

あげだマン RT @kiichiro: Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV leader Genesis Breyer P-Orridge dies aged 70 https://t.co/FxpuMqr0n1 6 minutes ago

Gmankow

Guy Mankowski RT @RollingStone: Genesis P-Orridge, Throbbing Gristle founder and industrial music pioneer, has died at the age of 70 https://t.co/2bnUaMV… 6 minutes ago

LauraHensser

Laura Hensser RIP Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV leader Genesis Breyer P-Orridge dies aged 70 https://t.co/pO5I1ee1Q9 7 minutes ago

tse_tsefly

Tse Tse Fly Middle East The spirit of Throbbing Gristle ran through the early days of Tse Tse Fly Middle East; the name of our 1st album -… https://t.co/Cse41nrPBv 9 minutes ago

