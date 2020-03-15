Global  

Saudi Aramco to cut capital spending in 2020, posts drop in 2019 profit

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Saudi Aramco on Sunday said it plans to cut capital spending in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, as it posted a 21% decline in 2019 net profit due to a drop in oil prices and production, its first earnings announcement as a listed company.
