Surgeon warns on coronavirus elective surgery blitz 'vote grab'

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures. The warning from the nation's top doctor comes amid mounting concern over hospitals' inability to deal with coronavirus cases. Adams warned that every elective surgery could spread coronavirus within...
