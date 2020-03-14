Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Surgeon warns on coronavirus elective surgery blitz 'vote grab'

Surgeon warns on coronavirus elective surgery blitz 'vote grab'

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Spinal specialist warns on 'ramping up' the hospital system as the pandemic grows.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries

Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries 00:37

 US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures. The warning from the nation's top doctor comes amid mounting concern over hospitals' inability to deal with coronavirus cases. Adams warned that every elective surgery could spread coronavirus within...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hautegirl

Kate Harrington @LtGovTX The surgeon general warns that elective surgery can spread coronavirus, use up supplies and burden hospit… https://t.co/la65GfssmZ 8 hours ago

hautegirl

Kate Harrington @GregAbbott_TX Surgeon general warns elective surgery should be cancelled. It can spread coronavirus, use up need… https://t.co/032Y1I62yq 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.