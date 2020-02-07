Global  

Rugby Australia in lockdown as players undergo virus testing

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Sydney Rugby Union is planning to cap Shute Shield crowds at 500 in a bid to keep the 2020 season alive amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.
