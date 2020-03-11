Steve Merrill RT @NRLonNine: 'The question is how rugby league became this vulnerable at all' #9WWOS #NRL https://t.co/bbPRy4hnl4 2 minutes ago

Trish Barron RT @tilly64: V'landys' tone-deaf cash grab in the middle of coronavirus crisis https://t.co/DggsrEgYcb via @smh 5 minutes ago

NRL on Nine 'The question is how rugby league became this vulnerable at all' #9WWOS #NRL https://t.co/bbPRy4hnl4 24 minutes ago

Doosh Dashcams #CTE takes hold in #NRL https://t.co/i9m2wsoT9C 2 hours ago

John Just as long as it’s not cut out of their end aye... And clubs will tell you it’s all their end! #nrl… https://t.co/WVmPSfYTT3 2 hours ago

💧🌱 wentworth falls V'landys' tone-deaf cash grab in the middle of coronavirus crisis https://t.co/DggsrEgYcb via @smh 2 hours ago

Leonard R. Gregory Andrew Webster is bang on. -#thanksvlandys is a goose. https://t.co/M6vkNFiE2T 2 hours ago