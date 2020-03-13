Global  

Local elections in France, Bavaria proceed despite coronavirus fears

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Ministers in France and Germany's southern state of Bavaria have urged voters to head to polling stations. The calls come despite shutdowns of public spaces amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in both countries.
News video: No Paris mayoral election delay despite coronavirus outbreak

No Paris mayoral election delay despite coronavirus outbreak 02:39

 Despite the pandemic, France will go ahead with local elections on Sunday.

Corona absence? French voters set to shun local elections amid virus fears

France heads to the polls on Sunday for local elections, but the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus across the country has led to officials fearing the vote...
ConnorofKane

Plain Kane RT @emilyrs: Thread: Though everything else about daily life is grinding to a halt across much of Europe, it's still election day in Bavari… 58 minutes ago

emilyrs

Emily Schultheis Thread: Though everything else about daily life is grinding to a halt across much of Europe, it's still election da… https://t.co/DLisJFKPsT 1 hour ago

joerou7

Jo Rouhana-Moussa @SaraAssaf Just read news about european country you’ll know it’s the same!No emergencies in Germany nor France, ye… https://t.co/ygqQ1RAHcn 2 hours ago

NonInscrits

Non-Inscrits Not Cancelled: Local elections France Local elections Bavaria English Democrats members assembly 13 hours ago

