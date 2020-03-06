Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724 - health official on Twitter

Global  

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 724, with 113 new deaths in the past 24 hours, an Iranian health official tweeted on Sunday, adding that some 13,938 people have been infected across the country.
