Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
She is weeks away from her 94th birthday.
News video: Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off

Queen’s trips to Cheshire and Camden off 00:53

 The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Duchess of Cambridge Reveals Prince Louis's Favorite Song, and You’ll Know It Too! [Video]

The Duchess of Cambridge Reveals Prince Louis's Favorite Song, and You’ll Know It Too!

To celebrate the 25th birthday of youth mental health charity Place2Be, The Duchess of Cambridge headed to Buckingham Palace on Monday and revealed one of Prince Louis’s favorite songs! Buzz60’s..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:48Published
Queen Elizabeth hosts Maltese President George Vella [Video]

Queen Elizabeth hosts Maltese President George Vella

The Queen meets the President of Malta George Vella and his wife, Miriam Vella, during an audience at Buckingham Palace. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen leaves Buckingham Palace with plans for coronavirus quarantine

The Queen has quit Buckingham Palace over coronavirus fears. Plans are in place to quarantine her and Prince Philip, 98, at Sandringham if the outbreak worsens.
FOXNews.com

The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears

The Queen flees Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fearsQueen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace in the wake of the coronavirus. Following crisis talks, chaired by Boris Johnson, the 93 year...
New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

ABUAAZAR

FAISAL KHURRAM @taslimanasreen Had the Queen been an #Atheist she wouldn't have shifted out of Buckingham Palace. #COVIDー19. Stop… https://t.co/9053ITFKql 7 minutes ago

cRGDXMTvky3esgh

लोकेश हिन्दू🚩🚩🚩 RT @timesofindia: Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/yCVML3c0xQ #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusPan… 9 minutes ago

nowabhijit

Abhijit Dan RT @DDNewslive: Queen Elizabeth II shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid #COVID19 crisis https://t.co/ryY4HlqP75 15 minutes ago

current_go

GoCurrent Queen Elizabeth shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/G2kSiQIZeu https://t.co/C6nBNtJ5PV 25 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/yCVML3c0xQ #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19 25 minutes ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH https://t.co/I3iGm0HTbt Shared by Indian Express android app. Click here to download https://t.co/IrYhDVbNHZ 26 minutes ago

RamAhgir2

Ram Ahgir Queen Elizabeth has been shifted from the Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as isolation measures for p… https://t.co/CVSRivqWTt 39 minutes ago

rnovak77

Ray Novak RT @TOIWorld: Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/MYHnXLFXuc 39 minutes ago

