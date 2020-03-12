The U.S. may already be in a recession, and it could linger even after the coronavirus crisis is over
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — There is a high and growing likelihood that the United States enters a recession in 2020. In fact, it may have already started. America is shutting down at lightning speed as schools and businesses instruct people to go home and wait the coronavirus out. That is having a massive ripple effect on the economy […]
Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20 percent. Fears of a global recession intensified as the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday proposed an "emergency government" to tackle the coronavirus crisis, after his corruption trial was delayed for two months due to the outbreak. David..
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he doesn't expect the coronavirus pandemic to tip the U.S. economy into recession, even though growth will slow."Later in... Newsmax Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters
