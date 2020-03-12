Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > National Basketball Association > Third NBA player test positive for coronavirus

Third NBA player test positive for coronavirus

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Detroit Pistons say all their players and staff will "self-isolate until further notice" as Christian Wood tests positive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season

MORNING RUSH: NBA suspends its season 01:27

 The NBA has suspended its season after a player test positive for coronavirus. The details on that and other top stories.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus [Video]

Reports: Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for virus

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski, Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:49Published
Alaska Airlines Agent At SFO Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Alaska Airlines Agent At SFO Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

British football shut down as Arsenal manager, Chelsea player test positive for coronavirus

The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested...
France 24

NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association has suspended all its remaining games after a player on the circuit tested positive for coronavirus. "A player on the Utah...
RTTNews


Tweets about this

Niyidaram

Niyi Daram Basketballer Christian Wood becomes the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/hiseA50Bwq https://t.co/wf132uzNOY 9 minutes ago

BowhuntressInMI

FlintStone🇺🇸369 RT @ABC12WJRT: He's now the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with another infected player. https… 15 minutes ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: ICYMI: Pistons forward Christian Wood is reportedly the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/LPM4a… 15 minutes ago

Pat_Ralph

Pat Ralph RT @thephillyvoice: Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons is now the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/cQWXXcDh0f… 18 minutes ago

ABC12WJRT

ABC12WJRT He's now the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with another infected play… https://t.co/nV0Fg6hIP4 19 minutes ago

TheAthleticCAR

The Athletic Carolina Detroit's Christian Wood becomes the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. From @JLEdwardsIII: https://t.co/3mru4uqNF4 19 minutes ago

thephillyvoice

PhillyVoice Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons is now the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/cQWXXcDh0f @pat_ralph 24 minutes ago

TastefullyNasty

#ThrowItBack RT @TheAthleticDET: #Pistons big man Christian Wood becomes the third NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, joining Rudy Gobert and… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.