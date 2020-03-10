Global  

Germany tries to stop US from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
News video: Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US 00:37

 REUTERS/Andreas Gebert President Donald Trump tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus so he could secure exclusive rights to a potential vaccine for the US only. Newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag reported that Trump's administration had offered large sums of cash to secure...

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment [Video]

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment

The Trump administration has reportedly offered huge financial incentives for a German-based company working on a coronavirus vaccine to relocate to the U.S., with any breakthroughs in fighting the..

Volunteers in London Offered $4,588 to Be Infected With Coronavirus [Video]

Volunteers in London Offered $4,588 to Be Infected With Coronavirus

Volunteers in London Offered $4,588 to Be Infected With Coronavirus The Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre in London is seeking two dozen volunteers to inject themselves with coronavirus...

Germany tries to stop U.S. poaching German firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German...
Germany and US wrestle over coronavirus vaccine: report

US President Donald Trump is attempting to entice a German lab to develop a COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for the US, a German newspaper reported. Berlin health...
