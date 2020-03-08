Global  

Andrew Cuomo to President Trump: Mobilize the Military to Help Fight Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The time is growing short and fewer options are available. Using federal troops to help create hospital beds is one we should try.
News video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls For Assistance From Army Corps Of Engineers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls For Assistance From Army Corps Of Engineers 47:18

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the third coronavirus-related death in New York and called on President Donald Trump to send in the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately construct new - and retrofit existing - buildings as medical facilities.

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries [Video]

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state..

Democrats slam Trump for shortfall in coronavirus testing [Video]

Democrats slam Trump for shortfall in coronavirus testing

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Sunday described the Trump administration's failure ramp up capacity to test for coronavirus cases as "unforgivable." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

‘It’s Here’: NY Governor Cuomo Dismisses Trump Labeling Coronavirus ‘Foreign’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on CNN following President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on coronavirus, and questioned the president’s fixation...
Gov. Cuomo Slams Trump’s Coronavirus Response: This Will Be ‘The Public Health Version of Hurricane Katrina’

New York Governor *Andrew Cuomo* ripped President *Donald Trump's* response to the coronavirus by making multiple comparisons to Hurricane Katrina.
