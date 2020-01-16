Some key Seattle-area public companies hit hard by coronavirus-induced stock market crash

ExBulletin Some key public companies in the Seattle area hard hit by the coronavirus-induced market crash… https://t.co/zkqO4amKQx 29 minutes ago Neil Saunders The Seattle Times looks at how the coronavirus is affecting companies headquartered in its region. Amazon and Costc… https://t.co/QzsZt4Mtd7 1 hour ago Charles DeGlopper @BBC_dip They're all very dumb people. And I appreciate some of the people he has platformed when no one else want… https://t.co/XUU60YM3FF 16 hours ago Daniel Woldorff Without social distancing interventions: “... under the current trajectory ... some 25,000 people in the Seattle ar… https://t.co/AMdjhXZvSn 1 day ago David Harris “In a report made public this week... some 25,000 people in the Seattle area could be infected in the next four wee… https://t.co/gWoPLBbn7f 1 day ago WES @JP_dng Hopefully your area is doing better then. some areas are still ok, other areas have the governors shutting… https://t.co/dmHOCV2YV5 4 days ago Eric Larson In a strange reversal, Governor Jay Inslee has decided to allow Seattle Mariners to start their season as planned o… https://t.co/m7ZW0xr3Bg 4 days ago CSPAM2 RT @seattletimes: King County will be restricting some events with fewer than 250 people if they don’t meet certain public health guideline… 4 days ago