Voices from the coronavirus pandemic: ‘If we don’t go out there because we’re afraid, these people can die’
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Two weeks ago, we began asking how the novel coronavirus was affecting you, and boy, did you tell us. Some 1,500 responses so far have poured in, attesting to the incredible reach of this health care crisis into every aspect of our lives. Even before local officials ordered dramatic collective changes — closing schools and libraries, restricting large gatherings — readers told us they […]
Alexander Yudin, assistant coach of Khabarovsk-based "Amur," ice hockey club, is unhappy with the decision of the clubs and the Continental Hockey League (CHL)... PRAVDA Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •WorldNews •eBaums World •CNA
Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is working with the US government in building a specialized website to help people determine whether and how to... The Verge Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Nuria Ferré "The need to protect the weakest is acute here in Lebanon, a country where the economy was already on its knees bef… https://t.co/wGkQXvNL1o 39 minutes ago