Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Voices from the coronavirus pandemic: ‘If we don’t go out there because we’re afraid, these people can die’

Voices from the coronavirus pandemic: ‘If we don’t go out there because we’re afraid, these people can die’

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Two weeks ago, we began asking how the novel coronavirus was affecting you, and boy, did you tell us. Some 1,500 responses so far have poured in, attesting to the incredible reach of this health care crisis into every aspect of our lives. Even before local officials ordered dramatic collective changes — closing schools and libraries, restricting large gatherings — readers told us they […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Thousands attend Bath half Marathon in UK despite virus outbreak

Coronavirus: Thousands attend Bath half Marathon in UK despite virus outbreak 00:21

 Despite the threat of coronavirus contamination, thousands of runners took part in the Bath Half Marathon with crowds of spectators lining the streets of the west country city.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Healthy people don’t need to use N95 masks Delhi Health Minister on coronavirus scare [Video]

Healthy people don’t need to use N95 masks Delhi Health Minister on coronavirus scare

Healthy people don’t need to use N95 masks Delhi Health Minister on coronavirus scare

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The Russians are not afraid of coronavirus

Alexander Yudin, assistant coach of Khabarovsk-based "Amur," ice hockey club, is unhappy with the decision of the clubs and the Continental Hockey League (CHL)...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNewseBaums WorldCNA

Google is building a screening website to gain access to coronavirus testing, Trump says

Google is building a screening website to gain access to coronavirus testing, Trump saysIllustration: Alex Castro / The Verge Google is working with the US government in building a specialized website to help people determine whether and how to...
The Verge Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nuriaferre

Nuria Ferré "The need to protect the weakest is acute here in Lebanon, a country where the economy was already on its knees bef… https://t.co/wGkQXvNL1o 39 minutes ago

mannucciao

Alessio Mannucci RT @ARetVet: It’s a sound argument for a @BernieSanders presidency. Many of the arguments posited are familiar to Berners. This is an area… 45 minutes ago

JoThrelfo

Jo Threlfo RT @LieletteCalleja: The question has to be asked that’s for sure. It is time the economists took over from the doctors, before the real p… 10 hours ago

fahyhallowell

Unite behind the science RT @eugenegu: I just wrote this article about how the GOP war on science—from Alex Azar saying a coronavirus vaccine would not be affordabl… 10 hours ago

LieletteCalleja

Lielette Calleja The question has to be asked that’s for sure. It is time the economists took over from the doctors, before the rea… https://t.co/TF4FYlMO3e 14 hours ago

CitizenMurder

Lex RT @nytimes: News Analysis: While world leaders are at last speaking out about the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic, their voices are le… 15 hours ago

elizabethharabu

elizabeth haraburda RT @ABCPolitics: Bernie Sanders says information on coronavirus needs to come from “credible, respected scientific voices … not from politi… 15 hours ago

ARetVet

Lisa Ling 📎 It’s a sound argument for a @BernieSanders presidency. Many of the arguments posited are familiar to Berners. This… https://t.co/TAv1FVcl62 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.