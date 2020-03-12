Chaos at U.S. airports as new coronavirus screening begins for travelers returning from Europe



Recent related videos from verified sources Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home



European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago 'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order



Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Long lines at U.S. airports as travelers return home to coronavirus screening Travelers returning reported waits of up to six hours, which spurred the Governor of Illinois to appeal to Donald Trump over Twitter for the federal government...

Haaretz 10 hours ago



Travelers Face Long Airport Lines As Coronavirus Screenings Begin Several American airports have been scenes of chaos as the U.S. implements its new restrictions on travelers from Europe.

NPR 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this