Chaos at U.S. airports as new coronavirus screening begins for travelers returning from Europe

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A logjam awaited Americans following new European travel restrictions, which require returning citizens to be screened at 13 airports.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe

Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces 30-Day Travel Suspension From Europe 01:53

 Starting Friday at midnight, a presidential order will block most foreign nationals from all European countries from flying into the United States. CBS News Debra Alfaron reports.

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home [Video]

Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home

European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been..

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..

Long lines at U.S. airports as travelers return home to coronavirus screening

Travelers returning reported waits of up to six hours, which spurred the Governor of Illinois to appeal to Donald Trump over Twitter for the federal government...
Haaretz

Travelers Face Long Airport Lines As Coronavirus Screenings Begin

Several American airports have been scenes of chaos as the U.S. implements its new restrictions on travelers from Europe.
NPR

