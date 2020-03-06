Global  

Vatican's Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Holy See said Sunday. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that “as far as Holy Week liturgical celebrations are concerned, I can specify that all are confirmed.” But […]
News video: Churches removing healing holy water amid Wuhan virus outbreak

Churches removing healing holy water amid Wuhan virus outbreak 01:23

 HOLY LAND — Oh lord—Catholic churches around the world are getting rid of communal holy water and shutting down holy sites amid the recent China-Cough-19 panda-demic. According to God Daily Dot, the pools of the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France have been closed to the public. The spot is...

