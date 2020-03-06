Vatican’s Holy Week to proceed but without public amid virus
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Holy See said Sunday. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that “as far as Holy Week liturgical celebrations are concerned, I can specify that all are confirmed.” But […]
HOLY LAND — Oh lord—Catholic churches around the world are getting rid of communal holy water and shutting down holy sites amid the recent China-Cough-19 panda-demic.
According to God Daily Dot, the pools of the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France have been closed to the public. The spot is...