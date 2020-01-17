Global  

Bhim Army chief launches Azad Samaj Party

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
‘We are not here to be servants, we are here to rule the country,’ says Chandrashekhar Azad
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh [Video]

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:08Published
Bhim Army Chief back at Jama Masjid again, reads Preamble to the Constitution | Oneindia [Video]

Bhim Army Chief back at Jama Masjid again, reads Preamble to the Constitution | Oneindia

BHIM ARMY CHIEF CHANDRASHEKHAR AZAD WAS ARRESTED ON DECEMBER 21 AFTER A PROTEST AT JAMA MASJID AGAINST THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT AND TODAY HE RETURNED TO JAMA MASJID YET AGAIN BEFORE THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches political party


Indian Express

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches 'Azad Samaj Party'


IndiaTimes

