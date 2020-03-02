Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Germany and US wrestle over coronavirus vaccine

Germany and US wrestle over coronavirus vaccine

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump is attempting to entice a German lab to develop a vaccine exclusively for the US, a German newspaper reported. An official linked with the lab later rejected the idea of such an exclusive deal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment 00:37

 The Trump administration has reportedly offered huge financial incentives for a German-based company working on a coronavirus vaccine to relocate to the U.S., with any breakthroughs in fighting the virus to remain exclusive to America.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US [Video]

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US

REUTERS/Andreas Gebert President Donald Trump tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus so he could secure exclusive rights to a potential vaccine for the US only...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Angela Merkel handshake rebuffed by interior minister [Video]

Angela Merkel handshake rebuffed by interior minister

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's outstretched hand was rebuffed by her interior minister at a meeting with migrant groups in Berlin on Monday, as the country updated the number of people infected with..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany and US wrestle over coronavirus vaccine: report

US President Donald Trump is attempting to entice a German lab to develop a COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for the US, a German newspaper reported. Berlin health...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersRIA Nov.FT.comRTTNews

German chancellor Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany now at risk of being infected by the coronavirus

(Natural News) Seventy percent of the German population — roughly around 58 million people — are now at risk of getting infected with the deadly...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

mol_a_ik

Mol RT @dwnews: US President Donald Trump is reportedly offering large sums of money to German scientists working on a #coronavirus vaccine, in… 8 seconds ago

mario55323893

MHM RT @snarwani: US and #Germany in battle over #COVID19 vaccine as Trump tries to entice prominent German lab to develop a vaccine exclusivel… 16 seconds ago

LondonItl

ITL London #FBPE 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇬🇧 RT @ShehabKhan: This story in Die Welt is absolutely incredible. Apparently Donald Trump's administration tried to hire German scientist… 39 seconds ago

Wadza_M

Wadzanai Mhute “We want to develop a vaccine for the whole world and not individual countries.” https://t.co/aNj44GgdUx 44 seconds ago

Bennythesnitch

Benny the snitch @realDonaldTrump @VP YOU ARE A MONSTER President Trump reportedly tried to recruit German scientists working on a c… https://t.co/7fkQNZiMVM 55 seconds ago

Cortina2NRW

Cortina2 RT @h_schreiber: Here’s an English version of that story. https://t.co/McrGsCJSSs 2 minutes ago

Evcoc54

Compasionate GOP RT @bungdan: The CEO who Trump pitched on this scheme at the White House was fired shortly after. Company isn't saying why, but it's clear… 2 minutes ago

devine_mb

MB Devine Because according to Trump, it's all about us. https://t.co/K41V8wilsk Germany and US wrestle over coronavirus vaccine 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.