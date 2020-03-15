Oman Open TT | Sharath storms into final

The Hans India Sharath storms into final at Oman Open #AchantaSharathKamal #KirillSkachkov #OmanOpen https://t.co/4NQp3YdHq7 58 minutes ago

State Times Sharath storms into final at Oman Open - https://t.co/oKEy4kBOWn 3 hours ago

Telangana Today Sharath storms into final at Oman Open #ITTF https://t.co/JeMLsxapOx 4 hours ago

DT Next Ace #Indianpaddler #AchantaSharathKamal pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia's Kirill Skac… https://t.co/qW4Gj6zuYG 5 hours ago

Today24 Achanta Sharath Kamal storms into final at Oman Open – Times of India https://t.co/qDod0YbpEH 6 hours ago

Khel Now Ace Indian paddler @sharathkamal1 pulled off a stunning come-from-behind victory against Russia’s Kirill Skachkov.… https://t.co/xkgmYQH5mf 6 hours ago

TOI Sports #OmanOpen #TableTennis 🏓 @sharathkamal1 storms into final at Oman Open Read: https://t.co/wItJ1lAE5m https://t.co/L6mMxCN6Oh 8 hours ago