Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccine company

FT.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Concern that Washington may seek monopoly on any breakthrough in fight against disease
News video: Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment 00:36

 The Trump administration has reportedly offered huge financial incentives for a German-based company working on a coronavirus vaccine to relocate to the U.S., with any breakthroughs in fighting the virus to remain exclusive to America.

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US [Video]

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US

REUTERS/Andreas Gebert President Donald Trump tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus so he could secure exclusive rights to a potential vaccine for the US only...

Maryland Biotech Company Gets $4 Million To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

Maryland Biotech Company Gets $4 Million To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Maryland Biotech Company Gets $4 Million To Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

How Trump tried to poach a German firm working on a coronavirus vaccine

How Trump tried to poach a German firm working on a coronavirus vaccineGermany and the United States are in a tug of war over a Berlin firm researching a coronavirus vaccine.Washington wants CureVac to move its research to the US,...
New Zealand Herald

Germany tries to stop U.S. poaching German firm seeking coronavirus vaccine

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German...
Reuters India

PatPfp

Pat Fitzpatrick Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccine company https://t.co/BdelcLhrML via @financialtimes 20 seconds ago

care4derby

Ian Care LD #FBPE RT @FT: Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccine company https://t.co/4rltodrE2q 6 minutes ago

HaiderAbuMaryam

Haider Ali Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccine company https://t.co/jQ5We5Ytop via @financialtimes 25 minutes ago

don_pittis

don pittis Hand sanitizer hoarding Trump-style: Berlin acts to stop US poaching German #coronavirus vaccine company… https://t.co/vvOynrugaQ 26 minutes ago

NaTransversal

Gilson Bensaid Lowy Ginzburg Thompson RT @alex_callinicos: A new domain of inter-imperialist competition; Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccine company http… 27 minutes ago

ExpatriationLaw

John Richardson - lawyer for "U.S. persons" abroad The coronavirus scare will have unexpected consequences: "Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccin… https://t.co/NDqf9qXQ1c 30 minutes ago

HughBankier

Hugh Bankier RT @TobiasBuckFT: Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccine company. Big political controversy in Germany right now. @GuyC… 32 minutes ago

tdalmoe

Tony Daltorio Berlin acts to stop US poaching German coronavirus vaccine company https://t.co/4JKDtWBwRN via @financialtimes 38 minutes ago

