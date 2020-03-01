Global  

Ticket sales dive at box office; lowest turnout in 20 years

Ticket sales dive at box office; lowest turnout in 20 years

Seattle Times Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters as the coronavirus pandemic led to one of Hollywood’s worst weekends at the box office. Receipts totaled about $56 million in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since September 2000 […]
