Tennessee AG cracks down on men who hoarded thousands of sanitizer bottles amid shopper scare

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Men who hoarded over 17,000 hand sanitizer bottles donate stockpile amid price-gouging probe Two brothers who bought 17,000 bottles of sanitizer in Tennessee and Kentucky to sell online have donated their stockpile.

USATODAY.com 13 hours ago



Tennessee brothers who stockpiled nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer donate stash The Tennessee brothers who tried to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak by stockpiling nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer with the intent to...

FOXNews.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this