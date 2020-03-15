Global  

Tennessee AG cracks down on men who hoarded thousands of sanitizer bottles amid shopper scare

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
They reportedly acquired more than 17,000 bottles of sanitizer to sell online. Now, the Tennessee Attorney General is cracking down.
