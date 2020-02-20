Global  

Donald Trump says he is considering 'Full Pardon' for Michael Flynn

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Trump has long suggested he is considering a pardon for Flynn as well as others ensnared in investigations of Russian election interference.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn 00:38

 President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn [Video]

As Coronavirus Upends America, Trump Mulls Pardoning Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he's "strongly considering" pardoning his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published
Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon [Video]

Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon

During a hearing about Julian Assange’s possible extradition to the United States, his lawyers said President Donald Trump offered to pardon the Wikileaks founder.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he is 'strongly considering' full pardon of Michael Flynn

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
LTG. Michael T. Flynn: American hero or traitor?

LTG. Michael T. Flynn: American hero or traitor?   The Trump administration has had a troubled life since its earliest beginnings and The Donald did not have...
PRAVDA


