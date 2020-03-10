Jordan Hamano RT @_aarava: Wtffff was today 😂😂😂 Honestly. Saw Lando Norris jump the formation lap & be alongside me. Hit off by Deletraz At one point… 4 minutes ago Tom Etheridge RT @BBCSport: There's no Australian Grand Prix because of the coronavirus. Instead McLaren driver Lando Norris is taking on Real Madrid's… 13 minutes ago Aarav Wtffff was today 😂😂😂 Honestly. Saw Lando Norris jump the formation lap & be alongside me. Hit off by Deletraz A… https://t.co/8nBAkN7Pjd 14 minutes ago Pit_F1 (GMS-PIT) F1's Norris and Real Madrid's Courtois go head-to-head in esports during shutdown https://t.co/TbU3Sne2pH https://t.co/AJAX3TsNYn 29 minutes ago sanjay kapoor F1's Norris and Real Madrid's Courtois go head-to-head in esports during shutdown https://t.co/75f3fpcKAB https://t.co/3Hq4fFvQfj 29 minutes ago Racing Auctions F1's Norris and Real Madrid's Courtois go head-to-head in esports during shutdown https://t.co/aKgWa1Sh9u 30 minutes ago Bicester Motorsport F1's Norris and Real Madrid's Courtois go head-to-head in esports during shutdown https://t.co/CyveDuHthN 37 minutes ago darlynch So in other news, driving for Force India and racing against with Lando Norris, Stoffel Vandoorne and Louis Deletra… https://t.co/LnRhBoMnf2 1 hour ago