Trump considering full pardon for ex-adviser Michael Flynn

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is considering a full pardon for his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia's ambassador before Trump took office.
News video: Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn

Trump Says He's 'Considering A Full Pardon' For Michael Flynn 00:38

 President Trump tweeted about Michael Flynn.

Trump says he is 'strongly considering' full pardon of Michael Flynn

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he is "strongly considering" a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
