Germany to seal off borders to fight coronavirus

FT.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Volte-face from Angela Markel’s government needed ‘to fight chains of infection’
News video: Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries

Coronavirus latest: Germany to close borders with five countries 01:04

 People who commute across the border to work will still be able to cross, as will goods. However, people "without a valid reason to travel will no longer be allowed to enter and leave” Germany, said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.View on euronews

Canada Mulls Closing Borders [Video]

Canada Mulls Closing Borders

Canada is considering closing its borders or forcing people arriving from abroad to go into self-isolation. According to Reuters, it's hoped such measures would help combat a coronavirus outbreak..

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US [Video]

Trump Tried To Poach German Scientists, Offered Cash To Be Exclusive To US

REUTERS/Andreas Gebert President Donald Trump tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for the coronavirus so he could secure exclusive rights to a potential vaccine for the US only...

Coronavirus: Germany to close borders with France, Austria and Switzerland to contain spread of Covid-19 and panic-buying

Germany will close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland from Monday, according to the German newspaper Bild.
Independent Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

The Latest: Germany's Merkel not in favor of border closures

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made clear that Germany doesn’t intend to close its borders...
SeattlePI.com

lacunalingua

𝑀𝒾𝓈𝑔𝒾𝓋𝒾𝓃𝑔𝓈 RT @FT: Germany moves to seal off borders to fight coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/O8DXYirER2 3 minutes ago

MatthewMiner01

Matthew Miner @Eight_Banal Germany to seal off borders to fight coronavirus https://t.co/OjQXQkgRpi https://t.co/NxOzmEqK0k 3 minutes ago

bozzo1931

Bozzo Bozzo RT @FinancialTimes: Germany moves to seal off borders to fight coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/EMrPItNkN4 4 minutes ago

FacilitDiffusio

Tim Durham Germany moves to seal off borders to fight coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/IG305NaiQ3 via @financialtimes 9 minutes ago

chiefeconomist6

Global-Macro Germany moves to seal off borders to fight coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/GvZ1y9NwpG via @financialtimes 9 minutes ago

ExpatriationLaw

John Richardson - lawyer for "U.S. persons" abroad Germany moves to seal off borders to fight coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/YvyKwEjA0u via @financialtimes 24 minutes ago

