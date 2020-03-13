Global  

Germany tries to halt U.S. interest in firm working on coronavirus vaccine

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.
 Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States, prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

