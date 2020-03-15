Global  

Coronavirus | Testing is the easiest thing to do: Gagandeep Kang

Hindu Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Early detection will reduce number needing intensive care: Gagandeep Kang
Early detection will reduce number needing intensive care, the director of the Translational Health Research Institute says.
Tweets about this

sumapsen

sumapsen RT @the_hindu: "There is a lot of evidence to show that, in general, we test way below what we should be doing. There are less than 10,000… 8 minutes ago

ChikuPandey11

Neha Pandey RT @vakeel_saheba: There are less than 10,000 tests being done on our population of 1.3 billion says community health expert Dr Gagandeep K… 24 minutes ago

deeptrivedivyas

Deepti Trivedi RT @thattai: Testing is NOT expensive. The choice is between investing in testing capacity now, or paying for ventilators and ICU care late… 25 minutes ago

BhargavRM1

Bhargav R M RT @GokalPrabhu: Testing it at the first place, whether you have it or not, is the best bet right now. So, make your move now. Any signs of… 31 minutes ago

akashcsakash

Akash Sunil RT @BShajan: #COVIDー19: Testing is the easiest thing to do: GagandeepKang - The Hindu https://t.co/dnoYTVvrDG 37 minutes ago

vipintukur

Vipin M. Vashishtha Coronavirus | Testing is the easiest thing to do, says community health expert Gagandeep Kang https://t.co/TekQ08T8PT 56 minutes ago

vanwynkle

Al-Avalathić RT @sopranoxs: Good interview. Testing is the easiest thing to do, says community health expert Gagandeep Kang: https://t.co/UuQhmsXONR 1 hour ago

vakeel_saheba

Seema There are less than 10,000 tests being done on our population of 1.3 billion says community health expert Dr Gagand… https://t.co/aJN3EtGgoN 1 hour ago

