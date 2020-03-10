Global  

Australia's coronavirus death toll rises to five as new border restrictions come into force

SBS Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
All people coming to Australia will have to self-isolate for 14 days from midnight on Sunday, as the number of coronavirus deaths reaches five.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey 03:48

 New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
Five new cases of Coronavirus in San Diego County [Video]

Five new cases of Coronavirus in San Diego County

Five new cases of Coronavirus in San Diego County

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to five

A 77-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman have become the fourth and fifth people in Australia to die of coronavirus.
SBS

French coronavirus death toll jumps by five to total of 30

The death toll in France from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 30 from 25 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Tuesday.
Reuters

