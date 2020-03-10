Australia's coronavirus death toll rises to five as new border restrictions come into force

Ally S RT @newscomauHQ: NSW Premier @GladysB has issued a stern warning to anyone considering breaking the 14-day self-isolation period introduced… 2 minutes ago Jacqui RT @newscomauHQ: The City of Melbourne is temporarily closing its six public libraries and four recreation centres from today until the end… 2 minutes ago Elizabeth Wymarra RT @newscomauHQ: The ACT has declared a state of emergency after a second coronavirus case was detected in the national capital overnight.… 2 minutes ago Peter Davidson 🇦🇺 RT @newscomauHQ: The University of Queensland is putting all classes on hold for one week, starting today. https://t.co/iTI22BYPJO 3 minutes ago Angie Esslinger RT @nycjim: #CORONAVIRUS update: *UK asks people over the age of 70 to self-isolate for up to 4 months. *Hoboken, NJ, implementing curfew f… 5 minutes ago news.com.au The City of Melbourne is temporarily closing its six public libraries and four recreation centres from today until… https://t.co/ow86kLL3wJ 6 minutes ago Wimpson69 RT @JoeABCNews: For people questioning the scale of this. Today’s death toll in Italy is like if a passenger plane crashed and all on board… 9 minutes ago news.com.au The ACT has declared a state of emergency after a second coronavirus case was detected in the national capital over… https://t.co/t8R4Ym8byY 9 minutes ago