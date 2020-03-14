Woolworths to hold daily elderly-only shopping hour amid panic buying frenzy
Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Woolworths will hold a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and people with disabilities who've missed out on food and other goods due to panic buying.
