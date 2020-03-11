Global  

What Bernie Sanders’s Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate

Sunday, 15 March 2020
Progressives hope Mr. Sanders will push Joe Biden on the issues they care about most, and they realize that anything resembling a personal attack may seem off-putting amid the coronavirus crisis.
News video: Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden 01:49

 Despite Joe Biden's growing delegate lead, Bernie Sanders says he still plans on debating in Phoenix this weekend.

WEB EXTRA: Bernie Sanders Says Campaign Is Losing The Debate Over Electability [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Bernie Sanders Says Campaign Is Losing The Debate Over Electability

Sen. Bernie Sanders: "While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability." Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will debate former Vice President Joe Biden one-on-one..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published
After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race [Video]

After Biden victories, Sanders will stay in the race

Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday he will stay in the Democratic presidential race despite suffering a series of big losses to front-runner Joe Biden, promising to keep up the public pressure for his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Stay In Race, Debate Joe BidenWatch Video"Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a group of...
Newsy

Bernie Sanders: 'We are winning the generational debate'

Though presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders did not pick up as many delegates as he had hoped in last night's primaries, he said that his campaign resonates with...
BBC News

