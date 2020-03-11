Election News Bay What Bernie Sanders’ Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate https://t.co/q3uUzzaSmT 5 minutes ago 🌹 RT @Carrasquillo: What does it look like as Biden allies spend to reach Latinos in March 17 states & turn them against Sanders? Here are th… 55 minutes ago NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: What Bernie Sanders’s Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate https://t.co/w3cshtl0hx https://t.co/OX4HJa6iIY 1 hour ago Betty A. Gray What Bernie Sanders’s Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate https://t.co/8U9NZZUnp3 1 hour ago TheCyanPost What Bernie Sanders’s Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate https://t.co/w3cshtl0hx https://t.co/OX4HJa6iIY 1 hour ago 🇱🇷Vanessa 🇱🇷Coll What Bernie Sanders’s Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate https://t.co/rhtKhCHa0P https://t.co/TLE4O2xM4R 1 hour ago Mark What Bernie Sanders’s Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate https://t.co/mhYBvIdKzz @NYT @manianca 1 hour ago Eugene Peterson What Bernie Sanders’s Allies Want to Hear at Tonight’s Debate https://t.co/usDlRHYPWJ 2 hours ago