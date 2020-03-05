Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Federal Reserve > Federal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25%

Federal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25%

Reuters Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Federal Reserve issued coordinated actions to combat the economic impacts of the coronavirus Sunday night, including cutting its key lending rate to zero.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Will Push Fed Funds Rate to Zero

Coronavirus Will Push Fed Funds Rate to Zero 02:08

 Investors are 100% sure the Federal Reserve will cut rates either at our even before its policy meeting next week, according to fed funds futures. They are also certain it will be a big one.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Federal Reserve Trying To Stabilize Markets [Video]

NY Federal Reserve Trying To Stabilize Markets

The New York Federal Reserve is taking action to try and stabilize financial markets.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
Stocks to Watch After the Federal Reserve's Rate Cut [Video]

Stocks to Watch After the Federal Reserve's Rate Cut

Need some stocks to add to your portfolio after the Federal Reserve's surprise rate cut?

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities Federal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25% https://t.co/WEIaqEd7CB https://t.co/VFHEVJcNd3 3 minutes ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Federal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25% https://t.co/V9IcTQlDNT https://t.co/xIGnZm7yme 6 minutes ago

Couponfiend11

Teddy Vanderholt "Federal Reserve Statement-Lowering Federal Funds Rate to 0 to .25%" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/28QTGmWwq9 7 minutes ago

Market_Screener

MarketScreener.com Federal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25% #economy #MarketScreener… https://t.co/jz3bId3hSf 46 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse TEXT-Federal Reserve statement - lowering federal funds rate to 0 to .25% https://t.co/2U1BJYURZK 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.