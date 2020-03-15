Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > State of emergency declared for Victoria: Premier

State of emergency declared for Victoria: Premier

The Age Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A state of emergency has been declared for Victoria, to active powers that have never been used before, the Premier has announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

State of emergency declared in Victoria to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has declared a state of emergency to deal with coronavirus for at least four weeks.
SBS


Tweets about this

maztrev18

Marie Trevithick RT @DanielAndrewsMP: The coming weeks and months will be tough on everyone. We will ask you to do things you've never had to do before.… 12 seconds ago

maztrev18

Marie Trevithick RT @DanielAndrewsMP: Today we declared a State of Emergency for Victoria. This declaration gives the Victorian Chief Health Officer the po… 17 seconds ago

normboy562

normboy562💧 RT @CatPurry9: Daniel Andrews has declared a Coronavirus state of emergency in VIC. I don't know why the whole country hasn't followed sui… 26 seconds ago

artsycarol

artsycarol RT @911CORLEBRA777: Victoria has just declared a State of Emergency. Victoria is the second largest state in Australia by population cc @t… 29 seconds ago

BurnetInstitute

Burnet Institute RT @VicGovtNews: State Of Emergency Declared In Victoria Over COVID-19 - https://t.co/lPX8cm0eAt #springst 30 seconds ago

Subdo2

4weRyoung&FREE RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: Victoria has declared a state of emergency after 14 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed overnight, bringing… 44 seconds ago

BloombergAsia

Bloomberg Asia Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, on Monday declared a four-week state of emergency due to the coro… https://t.co/RdklTZfg2u 44 seconds ago

74Barbara

Ally S RT @AustraliaPM: ‘Extreme measures’: State of emergency declared in Victoria : #auspol #australiapm https://t.co/5SqeZjEXyI 49 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.