State of emergency declared for Victoria: Premier

Marie Trevithick RT @DanielAndrewsMP: The coming weeks and months will be tough on everyone. We will ask you to do things you've never had to do before.… 12 seconds ago Marie Trevithick RT @DanielAndrewsMP: Today we declared a State of Emergency for Victoria. This declaration gives the Victorian Chief Health Officer the po… 17 seconds ago normboy562💧 RT @CatPurry9: Daniel Andrews has declared a Coronavirus state of emergency in VIC. I don't know why the whole country hasn't followed sui… 26 seconds ago artsycarol RT @911CORLEBRA777: Victoria has just declared a State of Emergency. Victoria is the second largest state in Australia by population cc @t… 29 seconds ago Burnet Institute RT @VicGovtNews: State Of Emergency Declared In Victoria Over COVID-19 - https://t.co/lPX8cm0eAt #springst 30 seconds ago 4weRyoung&FREE RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: Victoria has declared a state of emergency after 14 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed overnight, bringing… 44 seconds ago Bloomberg Asia Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, on Monday declared a four-week state of emergency due to the coro… https://t.co/RdklTZfg2u 44 seconds ago Ally S RT @AustraliaPM: ‘Extreme measures’: State of emergency declared in Victoria : #auspol #australiapm https://t.co/5SqeZjEXyI 49 seconds ago