Starbucks closing some locations and moving to a 'to go' model at other stores due to coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources Starbucks shuts 2,000 Chinese stores over coronavirus fears



CHINA — Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect its staff and support government containment efforts. NPR reports that the coffee.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:07 Published on January 31, 2020 Domino's wants to open more than 800 shops in Italy



ITALY — Pizza giant Domino's is clearly overestimating the world's love for crappy American pizza with its latest announcement that it will open 880 locations in Italy. That's right folks. According.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:12 Published on January 16, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Starbucks’ gathering-spot model is threatened by coronavirus For millions of people, visiting Starbucks is a daily ritual. But these are extraordinary times for one of the world’s most popular brands. As the virus...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus The spread of the coronavirus is leading Walmart to cut store hours at locations nationwide include Neighborhood Market stores.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago



