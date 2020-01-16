Starbucks closing some locations and moving to a 'to go' model at other stores due to coronavirus
Starbucks is closing some locations and shifting to a "to go" model at thousands of company-owned locations across the country effective immediately.
Reuters Some Starbucks locations may become drive thru-only as the company tries to manage social distancing from the coronavirus pandemic. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers that instituting "mobile order-only scenarios" is another possibility. Closing stores is a last resort,... Starbucks Considering Drive Thru-Only Because Coronavirus 00:32
