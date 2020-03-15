Global  

California, Ohio, Illinois close bars and restaurants in effort to slow coronavirus: 'The time for action is here'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Governors in three states have announced the mandated closure of bars and restaurants to stop people from congregating and spreading coronavirus.
News video: Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close

Ohio Governor Orders All Bars And Restaurants To Close 00:31

 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to close for an indefinite amount of time in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. DeSantis says restaurants don't need to close amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Gov. DeSantis says restaurants don't need to close amid coronavirus outbreak

During a press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "In terms of restaurants, we want to work with the CDC. I think that people have said 'just close all restaurants, but I don't know if I'm convinced..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:36Published
Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure [Video]

Business Owners Worry About Impact Of Restaurant, Bar Closure

Gov. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars in Illinois will be closed starting Monday night amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published

Ohio will close all its bars and restaurants to slow down coronavirus

As coronavirus picks up steam in the U.S., Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state would close down all its bars and restaurants Sunday night — to keep...
Mashable

Hoboken issues strict coronavirus regulations on hospitality businesses and curfew on residents

Officials in Hoboken, New Jersey, a new have places a curfew on residents and new strict restrictions on bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the...
CBS News


