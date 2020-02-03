Global  

Spain's King Felipe VI renounces father's inheritance

BBC News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
King Felipe cancels an annual allowance of €194,000 for his scandal-hit father Juan Carlos.
King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid [Video]

King Felipe VI leads state opening of Spanish parliament in Madrid

Spain's two parliamentary Houses met together for the formal state opening by King Felipe VI. View on euronews

Spanish king renounces inheritance from scandal-hit father

Spain's King Felipe VI has stripped his father, Juan Carlos I, of his palace allowance and given up what he was due to inherit from him after accusations of...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattlePI.com

Spain's King Felipe & Queen Letizia Share Their Coronavirus Test Results

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have shared their test results with media after being tested for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The reigning monarchs of the...
Just Jared Also reported by •NYTimes.com

