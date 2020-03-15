Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Fed Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Protect Economy: Live Updates

Fed Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Protect Economy: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near-zero and said it would buy up huge amounts of government and mortgage-backed debt in an effort backstop the United States economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' 01:28

 With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published
Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Trump congratulates Fed for cutting interest rates, calls action 'terrific'

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve&apos;s decision on Sunday to cut interest rates was &quot;good news&quot; and &quot;makes me very happy&quot; as he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fed Cuts Interest Rates To Near Zero: Emergency Move To Support Strained Economy

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to near zero, a move not seen since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. President Trump — who has often...
NPR

Fed cuts interest rates to near zero, coordinates with other central banks to combat coronavirus

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid...
Reuters


Tweets about this

FXLeadersCom

FX Leaders US dollar is trading weaker against its major peers after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second tim… https://t.co/91QyckKklw 22 minutes ago

emdeedeedd

Mohamed Didi Rate cuts: US goes to almost zero and launches huge stimulus programme "The US has cut interest rates to almost ze… https://t.co/3xcXcG1qKB 5 hours ago

mindylee26

Melinda S. Trump was ecstatic over the cut he said it was phenomenal.. I wonder what he'll say now🤔 Fed Cuts Interest Rates in… https://t.co/tSARgnGigL 6 hours ago

JoanGralla

Joan Gralla Fed Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Protect Economy: Live Updates - The New York Times https://t.co/uOe7kr3mIn 6 hours ago

steven190529

steven190529 Fed Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Protect Economy: Live Updates - The New York Times https://t.co/9FlNYIRs4I 6 hours ago

buzten10

Trending Fed Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Protect Economy: Live Updates https://t.co/nwwMy0HS7u https://t.co/QHGliF88Np 6 hours ago

cblandreth

George_Jetson Fed Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Protect Economy: Live Updates https://t.co/8lhQfDWqnm 7 hours ago

PFA2020

Pete for POTUS. suspended for no reason Fed Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Protect Economy: Live Updates https://t.co/jTFEqAZo8l 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.