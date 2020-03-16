Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Boss: 'I embraced being a feminist boss'

The Boss: 'I embraced being a feminist boss'

BBC News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
How fashion boss Katrina Lake was able to succeed despite having to battle sexism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Convince Your Boss You Can Work from Home Regularly

Convince Your Boss You Can Work from Home Regularly 01:16

 Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge gives us some tips from the experts on how to convince your boss to let you work from home on a more regular basis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.