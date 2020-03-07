What Victoria's state of emergency means

Emily-Layne Kapetanovic So Victoria has declared a state of emergency, but what does that even mean? Especially when everything is running… https://t.co/kenbKmPRnp 20 minutes ago ana_captures 👑🍀🌸🍃🌏 RT @NeosKosmos: “Make no mistake, the next few weeks and months will be tough for everyone, but we’re doing what is necessary to protect Vi… 1 hour ago NEOS KOSMOS “Make no mistake, the next few weeks and months will be tough for everyone, but we’re doing what is necessary to pr… https://t.co/0mirCzthuT 1 hour ago Tizita What are we all reading to get through this state of emergency Victoria? #Lockdownaustralia 1 hour ago Debasree Das Okay guys so Victoria has been declared as a state of emergency! Now what ? What are we supposed to do ?!… https://t.co/f3hbaB3mSe 1 hour ago Shaheen Ahmed Victoria declares State Of Emergency from noon today, for four weeks. Strict measures implemented for those returni… https://t.co/3AXAgMwbLV 1 hour ago Jose Felipe Manuel Flores 👬🛹🤘⚽ RT @CDAndrews11: We are now in a state of emergency #Victoria. I imagine closure of schools and businesses (like mine) will be next. Tough… 2 hours ago Cha Cahill State of emergency just announced in Victoria but when asked about school/college closures the response was 'it cou… https://t.co/8hnatTS9VN 2 hours ago