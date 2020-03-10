Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York Schools Close

New York Schools Close

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
What happens when working people are so vulnerable — without decent health care, child care and other forms of support — that it puts the whole city at risk?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Schools preparing for possible shutdown

Schools preparing for possible shutdown 02:12

 Schools preparing for possible shutdown

Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your forecast to begin the new work week.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:01Published
WHO: Spain New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

WHO: Spain New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak

European cities are eerily quiet as countries enact new rules to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Elizabeth Palmer reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York to close schools in suburb at center of coronavirus outbreak

Schools and "major gathering places" in a part of the New York City suburb of New Rochelle will shut down for two weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentWorldNewsKhaleej TimesSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comThe MerkleFOXNews.com

Smart move or grave mistake? NYC keeps schools open

NEW YORK (AP) — As schools across the U.S. shut down in hopes of helping to fight the coronavirus, New York City officials are arguing just the opposite:...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Joseph51350853

Joseph ⚡️ “New York City to close public schools amid coronavirus outbreak” https://t.co/uf9Kvxnn9E 5 seconds ago

hjWtmVSyGp6to0p

reality New York City to Close Schools, Restaurants and Bars: Live Updates. https://t.co/IkXJ6eRWJX 15 seconds ago

MoniseLSeward

Monise L. Seward RT @yamilb12: is it too much to ask that the govt we pay into close schools nationally and help families take care of each other? No one s… 23 seconds ago

AndyHumm1

Andy Humm RT @dvtvlive: NOT. GOOD. 'New York City Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said the city's "best estimate" for the end of the coronavirus cr… 35 seconds ago

mcwilkins63

MC Wilkins RT @nytimes: Breaking News: New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coronavirus. The… 36 seconds ago

bansisharma

Bansi Sharma BREAKING NEWS New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coron… https://t.co/Gt7YsmVUb2 56 seconds ago

arthos3

arthos RT @DigitalTrends: New York City turns to remote learning as it shuts schools due to coronavirus https://t.co/2I1D6iOhYs 58 seconds ago

shawki122

Sh. Al-Ablani New York City to Close Schools, Restaurants and Bars. The moves are the most far-reaching and disruptive the city… https://t.co/AXUlC3rSQR 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.