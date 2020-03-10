New York Schools Close

Joseph ⚡️ “New York City to close public schools amid coronavirus outbreak” https://t.co/uf9Kvxnn9E 5 seconds ago reality New York City to Close Schools, Restaurants and Bars: Live Updates. https://t.co/IkXJ6eRWJX 15 seconds ago Monise L. Seward RT @yamilb12: is it too much to ask that the govt we pay into close schools nationally and help families take care of each other? No one s… 23 seconds ago Andy Humm RT @dvtvlive: NOT. GOOD. 'New York City Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said the city's "best estimate" for the end of the coronavirus cr… 35 seconds ago MC Wilkins RT @nytimes: Breaking News: New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coronavirus. The… 36 seconds ago Bansi Sharma BREAKING NEWS New York City will limit restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery in an effort to slow the coron… https://t.co/Gt7YsmVUb2 56 seconds ago arthos RT @DigitalTrends: New York City turns to remote learning as it shuts schools due to coronavirus https://t.co/2I1D6iOhYs 58 seconds ago Sh. Al-Ablani New York City to Close Schools, Restaurants and Bars. The moves are the most far-reaching and disruptive the city… https://t.co/AXUlC3rSQR 1 minute ago